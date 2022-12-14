Christina Ricci's divorce from ex-husband James Heedergen finalised

Washington [US], December 13 (ANI): Christina Ricci and her ex-husband James Heedergen have finalised their divorce.

According to TMZ, the actress will receive the San Fernando Valley home, while she and her ex-husband, film producer James Heerdegen, will divide the proceeds of the sale of their New York City apartment, as per the divorce settlement.

TMZ further reports that Christina will keep all royalties for her work and James a Subaru, along with his personal belongings, and a one-time payment of USD 1,89,687 from Christina.



The couple will share the joint custody of their eight-year-old kid.

The two had married in 2013 after meeting on the set of her TV series 'Pan Am', reported People magazine. Ricci filed for divorce in 2020.

The 'Casper' actor filed for divorce from Heerdegen following a domestic violence incident. According to documents obtained by E! News, the actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split after nearly seven years of marriage.

According to a Page Six November report, Christina revealed she traded in her handbag collection to pay for her contentious divorce from James Heerdegen.

Ricci announced she was expecting her second child, a daughter named Cleo, in August 2021. In October of that same year, she married the kid's father, Mark Hampton. (ANI)

