Christopher Abbott joins cast of Emma Stone starrer 'Poor Things'

Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): Golden Globe nominated actor Christopher Abbott has joined the ensemble cast of Searchlight and Film4's 'Poor Things'- the Yorgos Lanthimos adaptation of the Alasdair Gray novel.

Christopher will star along with Oscar winning-actor Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef in the upcoming film, according to Deadline.



'Poor Things' is touted to be a Victorian tale of love, discovery and scientific daring. The film will tell the incredible story of Belle Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist. Reportedly, Abbott will be portraying the role of that scientist.

Lanthimos is set to don the director's hat. Tony McNamara will adapt the script. Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe will produce for Element Pictures along with Emma and Lanthimos.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Christopher who was most recently starred opposite Aubrey Plaza in 'Black Bear' as well 'Possessor', could be seen next opposite Jerrod Carmichael in Carmichael's directorial debut 'On the Count Of Three', which premiered at Sundance earlier this year and was acquired by Annapurna for release through MGM's Orion Pictures, as per Deadline. (ANI)

