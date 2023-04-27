Christopher Nolan unveils 'Oppenheimer' new footage at CinemaCon

Las Vegas [US], April 27 (ANI): Acclaimed Hollywood director Christopher Nolan, on Wednesday, took the stage and unveiled new footage from his upcoming film 'Oppenheimer' at CinemaCon 2023.

'Oppenheimer' explores the life and morally dubious achievements of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist credited with developing the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was the director of Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were actually put together, and one of the main contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research project that ran from 1942 to 1946 and was focused on developing nuclear weapons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet, the pulse-pounding footage looked at a moment in history Nolan was particularly interested in, when Oppenheimer knew that testing the atomic bomb might ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, but he hit the button anyway.



The 'Tenet' director received huge applause from the audience for the gripping footage at the event.

"Like it or not, J. Robert Oppenheimer is the most important person who ever lived. He made the world we live in -- for better or for worse. And his story has to be seen to be believed, and I am certainly hopeful audiences will come to your theatres to see it on the biggest screens possible," said Nolan, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon.

The film will be out on July 21, 2023. (ANI)

