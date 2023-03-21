Cillian Murphy to headline drama 'Small Things Like These'

Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy is all set to star in the upcoming film 'Small Things Like These', which is an official adaptation of Claire Keegan's acclaimed novel of the same name.

Apart from acting, Murphy will also be producing the film supported by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's Artists Equity.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, Ciaran Hinds and Emily Watson will also be starring in the drama whose source material has been likened to a Dickens tale. The story takes place over Christmas in 1985, when devoted father Bill Furlong (played by Murphy) discovers the startling secrets being kept by the convent in his town, and some shocking truths about his own life as well.



The project marks director Tim Mielants and Murphy's another collaboration after their super hit series 'Peaky Blinders'.

Talking about the project, Murphy said, "I'm honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Claire Keegan's magnificent novel to the screen. We have gathered together a phenomenal team of creatives to make this film, and found exceptional partners in AE, a studio led by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck -- actors and filmmakers I have admired for many years", as per Deadline.

Meanwhile, Murphy will be also seen in director Christopher Nolan's next 'Oppenheimer' which is all set to hit the theatres on July 21, 2023.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies. (ANI)

