'City on a Hill': Crime drama canceled after 3 seasons

Washington [US], October 29 (ANI): And the end is here for the crime drama 'City on a Hill', Showtime has cancelled the drama series after three seasons. Season 3 which was launched in September, will now serve as the series finale.

According to Deadline, prior to the regime change which saw longtime Showtime Networks CEO David Nevins exit parent company Paramount Global and Paramount Media Networks chief Chris McCarthy take over at the helm of the premium cabler.

"City On A Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale," Showtime said in a statement quoted in Deadline. "We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone."



As per the reports of Deadline, Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks, and Matthew Del Negro were among the cast members of the Chuck MacLean film City On A Hill.

The series, which was set in Boston in the early 1990s, focused on Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge). He forged an unlikely alliance with Jackie Rohr, a dishonest but renowned FBI veteran (Kevin Bacon).

Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street) served as the showrunner for City On A Hill and served as executive producer. Executive producers included Jennifer Todd, Jorge Zamacona, Bacon, Hodge, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Barry Levinson. (ANI)

