'Clockwork Orange' producer Si Litvinoff is no more!

Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): 'A Clockwork Orange', 'Walkabout', and 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' were among the best pieces produced by lawyer and producer Si Litvinoff, who passed away on December 26 in Los Angeles aged 93.

According to Variety, the screenplays for "A Clockwork Orange" were written by Anthony Burgess and Terry Southern. Litvinoff bought the rights to Anthony Burgess' book of the same name. The movie was approved in 1970 and released in 1971. For five years, Litvinoff chased Stanley Kubrick as the director. David Bowie made his feature film debut in Nicolas Roeg's "The Man Who Fell to Earth," which Litvinoff also executive produced.

Litvinoff spent 12 years as a practising attorney after earning his law degree from NYU School of Law before making the switch to acting. His clientele included Rip Torn, Alan Arkin, Rip Torn, Jim Dine, Jack Youngerman, Terry Southern, Timothy Leary, Joel Grey, and Orson Bean. He also served as a judge for the Nichols Fellowship competition and was a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' foreign language screening committee.



As per a report by Variety, he also worked on theatre musicals, such as the Broadway versions of "Hail Scrawdyke!" and "I and Albert," both of which were directed by John Schlesinger. He was executive producer of the Doobie Brothers' HBO special "Listen to the Music" and senior vice president of production for Harry Nilsson and Terry Southern's Hawkeye Entertainment in the late 1980s.

Rose Levine and Samuel Litvinoff welcomed Si Litvinoff into the world in 1929 in New York. After attending Adelphi College, he attended NYU to study law. Friends recall him for his quick wit, fun parties, and passion for entertaining others with engaging stories.

According to Variety, Litvinoff is survived by his children, Ian and Bram, along with stepdaughter Gittel Gladwin and grandson Alek Litvinoff. (ANI)

