CMA Awards 2019: Who won what? Here's the list

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): The 53rd Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards were held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday night to celebrate the country's best musicians.
Carrie Underwood returned to host the event alongside country music legends Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, reported CNN.
Here's the complete list of winners who took home the trophies:
Entertainer of the Year
Winner: Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
'Burning Man' - Dierks Bentley Feat Brothers Osborne
'GIRL' - Maren Morris
Winner: 'God's Country' - Blake Shelton
'Millionaire' - Chris Stapleton
'Speechless' - Dan + Shay
Album of the Year
'Center Point Road' - Thomas Rhett
'Cry Pretty' - Carrie Underwood
'Dan + Shay' - Dan + Shay
'Desperate Man' - Eric Church
Winner: 'GIRL' - Maren Morris
Song of the Year
Winner: 'Beautiful Crazy' - Songwriters: Luke Combs
'GIRL'- Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin
'God's Country' - Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy
'Rainbow' - Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves)
'Tequila' - Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds
Female vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Winner: Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Winner: Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Winner: Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Winner: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Musical event of the Year
'All My Favourite People' - Maren Morris
'Brand New Man' - Brooks & Dunn
'Dive Bar' - Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
Winner: 'Old Town Road (Remix)' - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
'What Happens In A Small Town' - Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
Musician of the Year
Winner: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
Music video of the Year
'Burning Man' - Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
'GIRL' - Maren Morris
'God's Country' - Blake Shelton
Winner: 'Rainbow' - Kacey Musgraves
'Some Of It' - Eric Church
New artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Winner: Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen (ANI)
