CMA Awards 2019: Who won what? Here's the list

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 19:36 IST

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton gushes over each other at CMA Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): American singer Gwen Stefani and songwriter Blake Shelton gushed over each other at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday in Tennessee just days after they both won trophies at the People's Choice Awards.