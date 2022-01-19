Co-stars Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike seen holding hands amid dating rumours

Washington [US], January 18 (ANI): Co-stars Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike from 'Euphoria' fueled dating rumours when they were recently photographed holding hands as they exited West Hollywood hotpot Nice Guy restaurant together.

According to E! News, Hunter, who portrays teen Jules Vaughn on the hit HBO series, kept her look casual as she wore a white hoodie underneath a black bomber jacket, flowy patterned skirt or shorts, a red face mask and a pair of her signature white sneakers.

Dominic wore a beige-and-black striped sweater, black pants and black Doc Marten boots.

Rumours of two hanging out off-set have been circling on social media for weeks. One fan reached out to gossip account Deux Moi claiming they saw the 23-year-old actor backstage at one of Dominic's shows, while another claimed they saw Hunter and Dominic "kissing and dancing" while hanging out with co-stars Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie on a separate night at Nice Guy.



Dominic joined the 'Euphoria' cast in the show's second season, which premiered on January 9.

In the season's first episode, the '3 Nights' singer's character Elliot meets Rue (Zendaya) at an ill-fated New Year's Eve party, potentially setting up a love triangle between the two and Jules.

In a cover story interview for the December/January issue of a magazine, Hunter previously spoke about how life often imitates the art of the show.

"There's a lot of me in Jules. I do think blurred lines between an actor and a character make a deeper character," the LGBTQ activist admitted.

Hunter, who back in December stated on Twitter she defines her sexuality as "bi or pan or something," has previously been linked to model Massima Desire, though the two never confirmed a romantic relationship. As for Dominic, he has dated social media personality Shelby Tangorra and 'Booksmart' actor Diana Silvers, as per E! News. (ANI)

