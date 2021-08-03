'Cobra Kai' actor Xolo Mariduena in negotiations to star as lead in DC's 'Blue Beetle'

Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): Hollywood actor Xolo Mariduena, who starred in the 'Karate Kid' spinoff series 'Cobra Kai', is currently in negotiations for the lead role in 'Blue Beetle' for HBO Max and Warner Bros.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Angel Manuel Soto, who helmed the 2020 Sundance coming-of-age drama 'Charm City Kings', was earlier tapped to direct DC's first film to centre on the Latino superhero.

Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who penned 'Miss Bala' and the upcoming 'Scarface' reboot, has penned the script for 'Blue Beetle'.



In 'Cobra Kai', Mariduena starred alongside Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand, Nichole Brown and Peyton List.

Multiple 'Blue Beetle' iterations have existed for years in the comics, with the film focusing on Jaime Reyes, an El Paso teen who uses alien armour granted by a strange artefact to defend his hometown. Reyes first debuted in the comics in 2006 from creators Keith Giffen, John Rogers and Cully Hamner.

Warner Bros' next big-screen outing will be James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad', slated to be released on August 6.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Blue Beetle' is aiming to start production in early 2022. John Rickard is producing the movie for HBO Max, with Zev Foreman executive-producing it. (ANI)

