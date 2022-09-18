'Cobra Kai' co-creator ends speculation regarding involvement in new 'Karate Kid' film

Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): 'Cobra Kai' co-creator Jon Hurwitz has addressed the speculations regarding his involvement in the newly announced 'Karate Kid' film, set to release in 2024.

According to Deadline, Hurwitz took to his Twitter handle and explained, "The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't know much about it, but wish it well."

Sony Pictures released their 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule and announced that a new 'Karate Kid' film was slated to open on June 7, 2024. As of now, there are no stars or directors attached to the film and Hurwitz is not involved in the project.



The original 'Karate Kid' launched in 1984 and spawned three sequels, as well as a 2010 reboot starring Jaden Smith. The franchise garnered a lot of attention in recent times with 'Cobra Kai', the TV series which is currently streaming on Netflix.

'Cobra Kai' is a direct sequel to the original 'Karate Kid' films by Robert Mark Kamen in which Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprised their roles of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the original films released in 1984.

Following a two season run on YouTube Red, the series moved to Netflix where it has aired for three additional seasons. The series takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. (ANI)

