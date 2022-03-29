'CODA' director Sian Heder expresses gratitude after winning Oscar

Washington [US], March 29 (ANI): American writer and filmmaker Sian Heder is extremely happy after taking home the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for 'CODA'.

Taking to Twitter, Heder thanked people for showering her and her film 'CODA' with love.

"I'm stunned. Woke up this morning and realized this wasn't all a dream. Love to @TheAcademy and everyone who watched CODA and felt moved and told their friends to watch it and made this moment happen for us. I'm so grateful and happy. #CODAfilm @AppleTVPlus," she tweeted.





Adapted from the 2014 French-language film 'La Famille Belier', 'CODA' follows the Rossis, a blue-collar fishing family in Gloucester, Massachusetts, as their hearing daughter (played by Emilia Jones), who also acts as the family interpreter, is considering college. 'CODA' is an acronym for 'children of deaf adults'.

It's the first Oscar for Heder, who also directed the Apple TV Plus film. (ANI)

