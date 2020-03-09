Cody Simpson calls Miley Cyrus most 'extraordinary woman' he has ever met

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 9 (ANI): Australian musician Cody Simpson gushed over girlfriend Miley Cyrus by sharing a photo of Cyrus in honour of the International Women's Day on Sunday (local time).

The 'Golden Thing' singer took to Instagram Story and shared the 'Slide Away' singer's picture where Cyrus can be seen holding an "M" cup while sticking out her tongue for the camera.

Simpson captioned the picture as, "Happy women's day to the strongest, most beautiful & extraordinary woman I've ever met."



The 'Party In The USA' singer further shared Simpson's post on her Instagram Story and added a black heart and skull emoji.



Simpson also posted a video of Cyrus and him earlier in the day, along with a pal, dancing and singing together in a bathroom.

"Ya know," he captioned the video, taken by Cyrus.

Lately, it has been about 5 months since Cyrus and Simpson first sparked romance rumours, the couple were first talked when they were spotted kissing at a grocery store in Los Angeles in October.

This came about two weeks after Cyrus' split from Kaitlynn Carter.

The duo has been inseparable since that October sighting and they have been noticed sharing steamy selfies and getting tattoos together.

However, despite the frequent posts together online, Simpson and Cyrus have often been the subject over split rumours.

Back in December 2019, Cyrus took to social media to shut down the breakup speculation. (ANI)

