Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Cole Sprouse is the one who called it quits with Lili Reinhart!

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): It's not all bad news for the fans of actors and former couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse!
Reinhart and Sprouse may have parted ways, but they are trying to keep things as professional as possible on the sets of the American drama series 'Riverdale'.
A source close to the pair has now shed some light on the reason behind the couple's breakup, reported E! News.
"Their relationship has always been up and down. They split this time after an argument while on their break from filming. Cole decided to end the relationship," the insider explained.
Good news, though: the two might get back together! The source told E! News that their reconciliation is "inevitable," especially considering they play a couple on the famous show 'Riverdale'.
"Now that filming is happening again, it is very likely they will mend the relationship and get back together. They spend a lot of time together on set," the source shared.
The insider added, "They have a lot of chemistry and it's hard for them to deny that they truly care about each other."
At the moment, the actors are still broken up, but the source said that they are already "on better terms and are talking about the future."
The entire Riverdale cast is "rooting for Cole and Lili," said the source. After all, the insanely CW show is what brought the Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones stars together.
Nonetheless, the former couple is trying not to make a big deal out of the split. The source explained, "The cast all try and make light of the situation with jokes on set. It is a very close-knit family and so they try and brush their issues under the rug because they have to spend a lot of time together."
However, even if the pair don't get back together as expected, there will be no hard feelings or taking sides. "No matter what the outcome is, they will all still be friends," the source said.
The two recently broke up after dating for over two years. Considering the 'Riverdale' co-stars were all smiles at the show's Comic-con 2019 panel which took place earlier this week, their split has caught their fans off guard, who have expressed their shock on social media.
Throughout their two-year relationship, both Reinhart and Sprouse have been vocal of their desire to keep their romance private.
"Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me, I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together," Sprouse told People in March, last year.
But despite withholding details on their relationship, the two seemingly confirmed their romance when they walked the 2018 Met Gala carpet together. The pair also attended this year's Camp-themed Met Gala together just two months ago and has routinely shared photos of one another on social media.
The duo has been busy filming the fourth season of 'Riverdale', which is all set to return to The CW this fall. (ANI)

