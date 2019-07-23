Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart posing at Met Gala 2018.  
Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart call it quits after dating for 2 years

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 08:37 IST

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): It's over between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart. After dating for over two years, the two have decided to part ways.
"Lili and Cole broke-up earlier this summer. The two are not living together this season," E News quoted a source as saying.
Considering the 'Riverdale' co-stars were all smiles at the show's Comic-con 2019 panel which took place earlier this week, their breakup has caught their fans off guard, who have expressed their shock on social media.
According to the insider, the two were "intentionally keeping their distance from the other". However, now that their show is back in production, the two are sharing the same sets and on much better terms.
Revealing that there might be some hope of reconciliation, the insider said: "Right now, it's unclear where things stand, but it seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together."
Sprouse (26) and Reinhart (22), who feature as onscreen couple Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on the CW show, were first linked in July 2017 after they were spotted making out at Comic-Con, Us Weekly reported.
After keeping their relationship hush-hush for a while, the two seemingly confirmed their romance in April 2018, when they were spotted indulging in some PDA in Paris.
In the following month, the reel life couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in New York City. (ANI)

