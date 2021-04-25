Colin Jost spotted carrying stepdaughter after dinner with Scarlett Johansson

Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): American comedian Colin Jost was spotted carrying his stepdaughter, Rose, out of a New York City restaurant after having dinner with his wife Scarlett Johansson.

Page Six reported that the masked 38-year-old comedian held the 6-year-old as he and the 'Black Widow' star departed from 'The Mark Restaurant' by Jean-Georges on Manhattan's Upper East Side on Thursday night.

The 36-year-old actor Johansson, meanwhile, was seen holding her daughter's tiny doll.

Fighting against New York's unusually frigid spring temperatures, the family bundled up in large coats but left their gloves at home, so Johansson and Jost's wedding bands could be seen clearly.

The 'Avengers' actor shares Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, to whom she was married from 2014 to 2017.



Johansson and Jost married in October in a small ceremony that was later announced by 'Meals on Wheels'. The couple were first linked in May 2017 when they were spotted kissing following her appearance on 'Saturday Night Live.'

As per Page Six, in December 2017, the duo made their relationship public when they attended the American Museum of Natural History Gala together.

The couple stayed under the radar, only rarely popping up at events together, but confirmed they were engaged in May 2019. Jost proposed with an enormous 11-carat engagement ring worth an estimated USD 400,000.

Given the high cost of the 'Black Widow' actor's ring, it only made sense that the pair opted for handmade invitations for their nuptials.

"We're trying to save money for the wedding," the pair joked on the index card.

Page Six reported that this is Jost's first marriage and Johansson's third, as she was also married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. (ANI)

