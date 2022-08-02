Collin Farrell wants to be part of 'The Batman' sequel

Washington [US], August 2 (ANI): Hollywood actor Collin Farrell, in a recent interview told that he hopes HBO max begins the filming of his spinoff series of 'The Batman' in 2023.

According to Variety, after being asked whether Farrell would play Penguin again in 'The Batman 2' or not? He stated, "Oh my god, you kidding me?! It's so much fun, are you joking [with] me? I've been around the block man. That was an easy sport, I mean... it was a joy."

Farrell portrayed the role of Penguin in the Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' and gathered positive feedback from the netizens for his performance in the film.



The actor in an interview with an American show stated that he hopes that his Penguin character extends much more than just a spinoff series and 'The Batman' sequel.

Variety confirmed in March that HBO Max had given a straight-to-series order for the show, which will be a spinoff of Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' movie.

"Matt's up to his bollocks, you know, hovering over the keyboard and just planning the story because he's just so meticulous. He's so obsessive about what he does, but he's all over the Penguin series as well. I mean, he's not gonna direct it but he's all over the structure of the scripts and who's gonna direct them. And so, it's exciting," He further added about the sequel.

As for Farrell's Penguin series, the actor had this to say earlier this year when the show was officially announced: "The world that Matt Reeves created for 'The Batman' is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot. I couldn't be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem", Variety reported. (ANI)

