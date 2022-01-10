Comedian and 'Full House' star Bob Saget found dead

Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): Stand-up comedian and actor Bob Saget, whose comedic, affable portrayal of widowed dad Danny Tanner on the American sitcom 'Full House' made him one of TV's most popular fathers, was found dead on Sunday at age 65 in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

The news of his demise was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by Sheriff's Department. Saget, who was also the longtime host for 'America's Funniest Videos' and was on a comedy tour, was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, authorities said. He was pronounced dead on scene.

As of now, no information has been released on the cause of his death, but the sheriff's department said detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use.

A native of Philadelphia, Saget got his start with a stint on CBS' 'The Morning Program' in 1987, just before landing his breakout role as Danny Tanner on ABC's popular family sitcom 'Full House'.

Saget shot to fame with his portrayal of Tanner, a father of three daughters who recently lost his wife and moves in with his brother-in-law (John Stamos) and his best friend (Dave Coulier).



Though the ABC show was hardly a critical success, it struck a chord with audiences and was a hit among them. It ran from 1987 to 1995 and was later revived with much of the cast on Netflix's 'Fuller House' in 2016.

The careers of then-child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and Candace Cameron Bure were launched by 'Full House' while propelling the paths of Stamos, Coulier and Lori Loughlin.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," Stamos shared in a tweet on Sunday.

1989 marked Saget's debut as the original host on 'America's Funniest Home Videos', a role he held until 1987.

He was also known for his film work, making his feature directorial debut with the raunchy 1998 Norm MacDonald movie 'Dirty Work'. He later directed 2007's 'Farce of the Penguins', a parody of the hit documentary 'March of the Penguins'.

His other notable TV work included the voice of the adult Ted Mosby on CBS' long-running 'How I Met Your Mother', as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In his final tweet, sent early in the morning on Sunday, Saget gushed about the "appreciative audience" at his comedy show in Jacksonville, Fla., that night. "I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this shit," he wrote, in part. (ANI)

