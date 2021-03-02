Constance Wu joins Chris Pratt's Amazon series 'The Terminal List'

Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): Hollywood actor Constance Wu will be returning to series television as the female lead opposite Chris Pratt in Amazon's conspiracy-thriller series 'The Terminal List', based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel.

According to Deadline, Pratt will executively produce the series along with Antoine Fuqua, who will direct, along with writer David DiGilio.

'The Terminal List' follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.



Wu will be portraying the character of Katie Buranek, a risk-seeking war correspondent who uses her byline to speak truth to power. Katie left her desk at a prestigious news outlet to pursue high-impact stories on her own terms. Now at a crossroads in her career, she finds an unlikely ally in rogue Navy SEAL James Reece. She seeks to re-enter the mainstream by bringing the truth about Reece and the conspiracy he is fighting against to light.

Carr will also serve as an executive producer along with Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions and Fuqua will do it through Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day). DiGilio will write, show-run, and executive produce.

As per Deadline, Wu, known for her starring roles in box office hits 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Hustlers', is coming off her 6-season run as Jessica Huang in 'Fresh Off the Boat'. She will next be seen in the Amazon anthology series 'Solos', alongside Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, and Dan Stevens. (ANI)

