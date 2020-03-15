Coronavirus: Marvel's Disney Plus shows stop production

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 15 (ANI): Amid COVID-19 concerns, Marvel Studios has halted production of Disney Plus shows, including 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' 'Loki' and 'WandaVision'.

For shows that are in pre-production will continue work remotely until further notice, Variety reported.

The news comes just a few days after Disney halted production on its upcoming Disney+ series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'. The show was being shot in Eastern Europe.

Other Disney films that suspended production and pre-production included 'The Last Duel,' 'The Little Mermaid,' 'Home Alone,' 'Nightmare Alley,' 'Peter Pan & Wendy' and 'Shrunk.' (ANI)

