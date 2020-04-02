Coronavirus: Release of 'Minions: Rise of Gru,' 'Sing 2' pushed back

Washington DC [USA], April 2 (ANI): The release dates of two of universal movies - 'Minions: Rise of Gru' and 'Sing 2'- has been pushed back owing to the global coronavirus crises.

The upcoming sequel of 'Minions' will now hit the theatres next summer on July 2, 2021, meanwhile, 'Sing 2' got a December 22, 2021 release date, reported Variety.

The changes in the release dates have left 'Wicked', an adaptation of the Broadway musical, undated.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 has caused indiscriminate shuttering of movie theatres in the countries affected by the virus.

Earlier, the release date of James Bond's 'No Time To Die', John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place Part II' and 'F9,' the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Many big names from the entertainment industry have been using social media platforms to raise awareness about the importance of social-distancing during these trying times.

According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has affected over seven lakh people globally. (ANI)

