Costume Designers Guild Awards: 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and 'Mulan' lead winners

Washington [US], April 14 (ANI): 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and 'Mulan' led the 23rd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards.

According to Variety, in the excellence in the period film category, Oscar nominee Ann Roth won for her work on 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.' Bina Daigeler, who is also an Oscar nominee, was recognised for her work on 'Mulan,' winning the excellence in sci-fi/fantasy film award.

For the first time in CDGA history, the annual awards show was live-streamed for fans worldwide exclusively on Twitter @CostumeAwards for audiences to enjoy.

Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild ( IATSE Local 892) greeted the worldwide audience by mentioning the show's pivot to a virtual Twitter live stream: "The bright spot is that our awards evening is now available for the world to enjoy, and we welcome you all to the party."

Perez also recalled how costume designers had rallied during the pandemic's PPE shortage, mentioning how costume designers had "made over 45,000 masks for hospitals, first responders and others in need."

As reported by Variety, Andra Day, Emerald Fennell, Regina King, Carey Mulligan and Amanda Seyfried were among the presenters.

Here is the full list of winners for the 23rd CDGAs.

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

'Mulan' - Bina Daigeler

Excellence in Contemporary Film

'Promising Young Woman' - Nancy Steiner



Excellence in Period Film

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' - Ann Roth

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

'Westworld' (Parce Domine) - Shay Cunliffe

Excellence in Contemporary Television

'Schitt's Creek' (Happy Ending) - Debra Hanson

Excellence in Period Television

'The Queen's Gambit' (End Game) - Gabriele Binder

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

'Hamilton' Paul Tazewell

Excellence in Short Form Design

Vertical Cinema 'The Stunt Double' short film - April Napier. (ANI)

