Could Rose have saved Jack in 'Titanic'? Celine Dion answers

ANI | Updated: Nov 17, 2019 14:06 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): Could Rose have saved her love Jack in the famous 90s disaster-feature 'Titanic'? That's a question still fresh in people's memories. However, the answer is finally here by singer Celine Dion's who is the voice behind the film's theme song - 'My Heart will go on'.
The Canadian singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday and opined on whether she thought if there was a way that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have fit on the life-saving door right beside his love rose (Kate Winslet).
"Celine, I always try to ask you a good Titanic question every time you're here because I know you probably love those," asked Fallon.
"You know that's a long time ago, right?" People magazine quoted Dion as answering.
However, Fallon went on to ask if "Rose just scooted over a little bit," Jack could have survived, the 51-year-old hesitantly answered.
"Don't put me in trouble. What if they want to do a Titanic number two?" she joked.
But seems like Dion too couldn't hold her back from answering as she finally broke her silence on the main question and shared her views on if Jack could have survived.
"First of all, if you look closely [at] the picture, Rose is maybe dead or totally frozen, and she's not quite all there, okay? Second of all, he doesn't need an invitation. Come on, baby! Make himself comfortable. Jump in. You know?" Dion said.
"And then who did not think about this guy who is in the middle of the frozen ocean and that maybe all his body is so frozen that he didn't have the strength to 'Jump for My Love'," the singer continued.
Well, this isn't the first time that the question has been raised to a celebrity. Earlier this year, the same question was popped in front of filmmaker James Cameron.
"I've never really seen it as a debate, it's just stupid," he had said.
'Titanic' starring DiCaprio and Winslet was released over two decades ago in 1997 and featured a heartbreaking tale of two lovers. (ANI)

