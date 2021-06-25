Courteney Cox admits she once had a crush on 'Ace Ventura' co-star Jim Carrey

Washington [US] June 24 (ANI): Hollywood actor Courteney Cox recently admitted that once she had 'crush' on her 'Ace Ventura' co-star and comedy legend Jim Carrey.

According to People magazine, the 57-year-old actor, dished on making 1994's 'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective', while appearing on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show on Wednesday alongside her fellow 'Friends' alums Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

Talking about Carrey, Cox said, "He was so funny; it was just about cracking up all the time. I remember when we first rehearsed, he was just playing it straighter. And then he turned it on when we started filming and I thought, 'Oh my God, he's the funniest person.'"

Carrey and Cox, who played Ace Ventura and Melissa Robinson, respectively, in the slapstick comedy, "became really good friends" according to the Cox, and her costar "cracked [her] up the entire time."

When asked by Stern, as to whether any non-platonic sparks flew, to which she admitted, "There was a crush for sure."



Stern then asked her, "But nothing romantic?" Cox deflected Stern's question in response with a laugh, "I don't ... I'm going to go to the bathroom."

The host then explained, "The reason I ask that is there are these two talented people. I can't see how that wouldn't happen. If I was around you, I would have at least tried."

In a 1994 interview surrounding the film, Cox had previously said that Carrey's humour begins as "he rolls out of bed" and is "in him 24 hours a day."

Aniston, also chatted with Stern about her love life of years past, insisting that there was no awkwardness at all between herself and ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," she said of having reunited with Pitt, back in September for a live table reading of 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High'.

As per People magazine, the pair played romantic interests in the star-studded virtual reading, as Aniston portrayed Linda (originally played by Phoebe Cates in the 1982 teen movie) and Pitt read for Brad (originally played by Judge Reinhold). (ANI)

