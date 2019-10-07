Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Courteney Cox reunites with Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): It has been 15 years since the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' came to an end. It's no secret that the cast of the show has remained super close even after the series concluded.
Cox, who played Monica Geller in the beloved sitcom, reunited with Aniston (Rachel Green) and LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani). Wiping away her fans Monday blues, Cox shared a photo of a mini 'Friends' reunion with her co-stars.
"A rare night and I love it," the 55-year-old actor, captioned the selfie with Aniston and LeBlanc.

Courteney Cox has constantly kept in touch with her former co-stars since the sitcom concluded in 2004, reported Us Weekly.
In September, she celebrated Friends' 25th anniversary with her other co-star Lisa Kudrow. The girl pals enjoyed a night out with Charlie Puth and Judd Apatow that was documented on their Instagram accounts.
"Trying to play it cool with all this heat," Cox captioned a photo of the four by a fire.
Kudrow also posted a photo from the night sans Pluth, writing, "So excited to celebrate we burst into flames."
Cox also spent time with Aniston and Kudrow for a girls' night on her 55th birthday on June 15. She posted a selfie of the trio.
"How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much," she captioned the photo.
On June 24, she shared another photo from that night which shows the stars looking more playful as Aniston cranes her head to fit into the picture.
"Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram," Cox wrote.
Although Aniston and Matthew Perry don't have Instagram accounts, the rest of the cast including David Schwimmer, commemorated the comedy series' 25th anniversary with tribute posts on September 19.
On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in June, Aniston said that she and the rest of the cast would love to have a reunion.
"I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I'm sure," she told the host Ellen DeGeneres.
The cast of the show have remained friends since the show ended its run in 2004, and the actors have occasionally been spotted together. The actors always find time to reunite, especially the women, fuelling rumours of a reunion or a possible reboot in the future.
The American sitcom was touted as one of the most popular ones and is still the talk of the town among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars back together.
Starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, the beloved sitcom ran for 10 seasons on NBC between 1994-2004. It followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:16 IST

Liam Hemsworth resumes work after filing for divorce from Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): It seems that actor Liam Hemsworth is back in action after calling it quits with his wife and pop-icon Miley Cyrus.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:40 IST

Janhvi, Boney Kapoor to work together for 'Bombay Girl'

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): For the first time, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is teaming up with her father Boney Kapoor for a film 'Bombay Girl.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:33 IST

Amused dad Dhoni posts Ziva's fashionista moment with Ranveer...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): It seems that Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva has taken sartorial inspiration out of Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh's wardrobe.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:01 IST

Saina Nehwal sends 'best wishes' to Parineeti Chopra for upcoming biopic

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 : Actor Parineeti Chopra is on a roll. After wrapping up the shoot for 'The Girl On The Train', she is busy training for the Sania Nehwal biopic.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:53 IST

Reese Witherspoon was 'nervous' meeting Jennifer Aniston for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Actors Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's friendship goes way back!

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:47 IST

Will Smith's regrets turning down 'The Matrix'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Actor Will Smith all set to play a younger version who is out to kill his older self and take his place in upcoming film 'Gemini Man,' says he regrets turning down a role in the groundbreaking film 'The Matrix'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:25 IST

Ashley Benson flaunts gothic style with new hair colour

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): American actor Ashley Benson bid farewell to her lustrous locks as she is giving major goth vibes with her new hair transformation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:18 IST

'WAR' box office collection: Hrithik, Tiger starrer breaks...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller 'WAR' is flying high at the box office as it earned Rs 166.25 crore in just five days of its release.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:09 IST

Rakesh Roshan feels deep connection with Durga Puja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Accompanying his son Hrithik Roshan for Durga Puja at actor Biswajit Chatterjee's pandal, Rakesh Roshan feels that he has a deep connection with the festival.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:46 IST

It's a wrap for Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's 'Malang'

New Delhi (India), Oct 7 (ANI): It's a wrap for Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer 'Malang'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:40 IST

Salford University honours Asha Bhosle with doctorate degree

New Delhi (India), Oct 7 (ANI): Ace singer Asha Bhosle, has added yet another feather to her cap.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:55 IST

'English Vinglish' star Adil Hussain joins 'Star Trek: Discovery' cast

New Delhi (India), Oct 7 (ANI): Actor Adil Hussain, who worked in films like 'Kabir Singh' and 'Life of Pi', has joined the star cast of American web series 'Star Trek: Discovery'.

Read More
iocl