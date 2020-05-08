Courteney Cox says 'it's been hard' without boyfriend Johnny McDaid as couple stays apart due to lockdown

Washington D.C. [USA], May 8 (ANI): American actor Courteney Cox is missing boyfriend Johnny McDaid as the two are staying apart amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to Fox News, the 55-year-old star appeared on an at-home episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Thursday (local time), explaining that the pair is currently apart because McDaid got stuck in Europe before the outbreak reached a global scale.

The 'Friends' star told the 62-year-old host, "He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to go to England first."

"And then all of a sudden, this all happened and they called a quarantine," she continued.

Cox also said that aside from spending "a lot of time on FaceTime," she hasn't seen her love "in so long."

She added, "But now it's like, oh my God, I just miss his physical touch, just all of it. It's been hard. This is the longest time."

Cox and the 43-year-old singer McDaid, started dating in January 2014, but they called it quits in 2015. They seemingly reconciled in early 2016 and have been together since, as per People magazine.

During the interview, the 'Scream' star also spoke about rewatching 'Friends' and told that she's been binging the show while self-isolating. Cox said that watching the show made her appreciate playing an overweight version of her character.

For the unversed, Cox played Monica Geller on the hit sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons. Part of Monica's backstory is that she was overweight in her youth but managed to shed the pounds when she became a chef and learned more about food. However, in a handful of flashback episodes, the 'Bedtime Stories' actor had to don prosthetics to make herself look overweight.

Cox explained, "The Thanksgiving episodes are my favourite and the first season, I'll be honest, I'm only on the first season, but that's the Thanksgiving one where we all had the flashback and I was overweight Monica. I loved playing overweight Monica because I felt so free."

"I could dance like you and just sit up and dance and have no problem at all. I did love it. Those are really good episodes," the 'Zoom' star added. (ANI)

