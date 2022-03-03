Courtney Henggeler set to star in George Clooney's 'The Boys In The Boat'

Washington [US], March 3 (ANI): Actor Courtney Henggeler of 'Cobra Kai' fame has been added to the cast of George Clooney's upcoming directorial film 'The Boys In The Boat'.

According to Deadline, she will star alongside Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery, Thomas Elms, Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban and Hadley Robinson.

The upcoming movie has been scripted by Mark L. Smith, from a previous draft by Chris Weitz and is based on bestselling author Daniel James Brown's 2013 book of the same name.



It narrates the triumphant underdog story of the University of Washington men's rowing team, who stunned the world by winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Henggeler will play Hazel Ulbrickson, the wife of Edgerton's Coach Ulbrickson, who lead the team to glory.

Clooney and Grant Heslov are producing under their Smokehouse Pictures banner, with Spyglass Media Group executive producing.

Henggeler is a series regular on Netflix's global hit 'Cobra Kai', which is coming off its first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series and recently wrapped production on its fifth season.

On that show based on 'The Karate Kid' films by Robert Mark Kamen, she plays fan favourite Amanda LaRusso, the powerhouse wife of Ralph Macchio's Daniel.

As per Deadline, Henggeler recently also made her debut as a writer and executive producer on the Lifetime original movie, 'The Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate', and is currently developing several other projects as a producer and screenwriter. (ANI)

