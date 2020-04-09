COVID-19: American singer Halsey donates masks, asks people to stay home

Washington D.C.[USA], April 9 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Halsey has donated 100,000 masks to hospitals that are in need of these essentials to protect their medical professionals amid the COVID-19 outbreak. She also called on people to stay at home to defeat the pandemic.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Wednesday (local time) and shared how she appreciates the frontline workers and how the 'Without Me' singer is feeling privileged to be self-isolating in the home. She wrote, "Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans. I am beyond privileged to be self-isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference."



"I have acquired and purchased 100,000 FDA certified 3 ply masks (with the help of Orange International Inc who sourced the masks for me from a factory in Guangzhou, China) These masks will be distributed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital; for the medical professionals and non-medical hospital staff who are working to put a stop to this pandemic and help millions of strangers they will never meet," Halsey added.

"Please continue to stay home, if you can. If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you. And I will be continuing the fight to help you get the support and resources you need. ???????????? I am eager to redirect you to @givedirectly - A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at-risk communities, most of whom are single mothers. I will be making a sizeable donation, and encourage you to help in any way that you can. Special thanks to @anthonytomasli and the Li family, @jasonaron, PS Business Management, @fedex, and all the contacts at the hospitals who made this possible," she concluded.

Halsey is the latest celebrity to come forward to help medical professionals. (ANI)

