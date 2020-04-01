COVID-19 concerns: Larry David urges socialising 'idiots' to 'sit on couch and watch TV'

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): American comedian Larry David on Wednesday in a video message addressed those who continued to socialise in public and urged them to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis.

David's public service announcement video was shared by the official twitter handle of the Office of the Governor of California Gavin Newsom in a bid to highlight the importance of social-distancing.



The 72-year-old star began the video by saying: "I basically want to address the idiots out there..you know who you are ..you are going out..I don't know what you are doing..You are socializing too close, It is not good..You are hurting old people like me, well not like me.. I have nothing to do with you..I'll never see you"

In the one-minute and 30-seconds long video, the 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' creator seated in an armchair, stressed that people are passing up a "fantastic opportunity - a once in a lifetime opportunity... to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV"

"So, stay at home... and... you know, don't see anyone, except maybe if there's a plumbing emergency, let the plumber in and then, you know, wipe everything down after he leaves, but that's it," he concluded.

Many big names from the entertainment industry have been using social media platforms at its best in raising awareness about the importance of social-distancing during these trying times.

According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has affected over seven lakh people globally. (ANI)

