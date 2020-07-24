COVID-19: Paramount delays theatrical release of 'A Quiet Place 2', 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Paramount Pictures' two high-profile movies, 'A Quiet Place: Part II' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' have been pushed back from its theatrical release from this year to 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The studio made the announcement on Thursday that John Krasinski's horror flick is delayed from September 4, 2020, to April 23 next year.

While the Tom Cruise-starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' that was earlier set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2020, will now be open for viewing on July 1, 2021.

"We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theaters," The Hollywood Reporter cited Paramount president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson as saying in a statement.

Adding to that, his international colleague Mark Viane, said: "We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen."

The coronavirus crises have disrupted many movie maker's plans after cinemas closed in mass in the latter part of March. A slew of Hollywood movies, lately, have been cut off from the calendar, shifting the dates to next year.

Earlier, Disney announced a raft of release date changes for many of its much-anticipated movies including unscheduling late August tentpole 'Mulan'. All the currently scheduled 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' films are also being delayed by a year. (ANI)

