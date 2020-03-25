COVID-19: Robert De Niro urges people to stay at home

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 25 (ANI): In a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus, actor Robert De Niro shared a video message for his followers urging them to stay indoors during this trying time.

The 76-year-old star was recently seen recording a public statement encouraging everybody to practice self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The video was part of a series released by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office in its ongoing effort to stop the rapidly spreading virus from doing more damage, reported Variety.



In the shared 24-second long video, the actor who is seen at the comfort of his house begins the video by saying "Hello, this is Robert De Niro. We all need to stay home."

"We need to stop the spread of this virus and we can only do it together. Not just to protect ourselves but to protect others and all the older people you love. Please... I'm watching you," he added.

Many actors from the industry are putting their best foot forward to raise awareness of the importance of self-isolation during the outbreak of coronavirus. (ANI)

