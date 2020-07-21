COVID-19: Warner Bros. delays 'Tenet' release

Washington D.C. [USA], July 21 (ANI): Warner Bros. has yet again delayed the release of Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated espionage thriller 'Tenet' owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming movie, starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on August 12. However, the makers of the movie on Monday (local time) announced they will share the new plans for the film soon.

"Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen," The Hollywood Reporter cited Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich as saying.

"We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan's wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that," Emmerich added.

This marks the third time 'Tenet' has moved from its then given release dates. The initial launch of the movie was on July 17, followed by July 31 and then August 12.

As the cinema industry, like many other institutions, grapples with the ongoing pandemic, several movies are no longer expected to get a conventional release and are relocating the release dates considering the safety of people amid the rising cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

