Crew of 'The Muppets Mayhem' series involved in accident while filming

Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): An accident recently took place on the sets of Disney Plus's upcoming comedy series 'Muppet Mayhem' when a crew truck crashed into a tree on the edge of a cliff near Griffith Observatory.

According to Deadline, the incident happened on late Friday night around 11:30 PM and no one was hurt. However, the time of the accident raises Hollywood's decades-long issue of long hours on set. Sources suggest 'Muppet Mayhem' has been filming for a few weeks consisting of long days.

Location shoots are permitted by FilmLA, which is a non-profit agency that is supposed to be notified of all incidents that occur during exterior production on city streets or venues such as Griffith Park.



Developed and written by 'The Goldbergs' creator Adam F. Goldberg, Muppets veteran Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes, the series follows The Electric Mayhem Band as they go on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album.

Nora (Lilly Singh), a driven junior A&R executive, is tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band. With her help, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current-day music scene as they try to go platinum.

As per Deadline, 'Muppet Mayhem' has been executive produced by Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick and Kris Eber with Yorkes as an executive producer. The Muppets Studio's David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers. (ANI)

