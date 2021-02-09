Critics Choice Awards 2021: 'Mank', Netflix lead nominations

Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): With just a month left for the 26th Critics Choice Awards (CCA) to honour the finest achievements in film and television, the nominations' list is finally out.

According to Variety, the nominations see Netflix setting a record for any studio in the history of the CCA by accumulating four best movie nods, inclusive of 2020 drama-comedy 'Mank' bagging 12 nominations for all main categories followed by 'Da 5 Bloods', 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' for the platform.

Ahead in the list are Lee Isaac Chung's directorial Korean drama 'Minari' with 10 nominations, the 2020 binge American drama 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' with eight nominations, and Universal Pictures 'News of the World', with seven.

As per a report by Variety, Netflix has been nominated for 46 films, combined with 26 TV nods declared last month, bringing the total to 72.

A24, the company behind movies like 'Uncut Gems', 'Midsommar', and more was the second most-nominated film studio with 14, Amazon Studios was close behind with 13 and among film and television series, HBO bagged the second-highest nominations with 24 dramas for major categories whereas, Amazon Studios garnered 18 in total.

Prominent actors like Chadwick Boseman for 'Da 5 Bloods' and 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for their works in 'Mank' and 'Soul' have also been nominated. Actor and songstress Andra Day is also nominated for 'Tigress & Tweed' from 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday', along with her best actress mention.

Olivia Colman, the Oscar-winning actor in the leading role, is the only star to get recognition for her performance in both movies and television. She is nominated for best actor (female) for portraying the role of Queen Elizabeth in the drama series 'The Crown'.

Here's the complete list of the nominees:

Best Picture

1. 'Da 5 Bloods' (Netflix)

2. 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (Netflix)

3. 'Mank' (Netflix)

4. 'Minari' (A24)

5. 'News of the World' (Universal Pictures)

6. 'Nomadland' (Searchlight Pictures)

7. 'One Night in Miami' (Amazon Studios)

8. 'Promising Young Woman' (Focus Features)

9. 'Sound of Metal' (Amazon Studios)

10.'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix)

Best Director

1. Lee Isaac Chung, 'Minari' (A24)

2. Emerald Fennell, 'Promising Young Woman' (Focus Features)

3. David Fincher, 'Mank' (Netflix)

4. Spike Lee, 'Da 5 Bloods' (Netflix)

5. Regina King, 'One Night in Miami' (Amazon Studios)

6. Aaron Sorkin, 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix)

7. Chloe Zhao, 'Nomadland' (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Actor

1. Ben Affleck, 'The Way Back' (Warner Bros)

2. Riz Ahmed, 'Sound of Metal' (Amazon Studios)

3. Chadwick Boseman, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (Netflix)

4. Tom Hanks, 'News of the World' (Universal Pictures)

5. Anthony Hopkins, 'The Father' (Sony Pictures Classics)

6. Delroy Lindo, 'Da 5 Bloods' (Netflix)

7. Gary Oldman, 'Mank' (Netflix)

8. Steven Yeun, 'Minari' (A24)

Best Actress

1. Viola Davis, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (Netflix)

2. Andra Day, 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' (Hulu)

3. Sidney Flanigan, 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' (Focus Features)

4. Vanessa Kirby, 'Pieces of a Woman' (Netflix)

5. Frances McDormand, 'Nomadland' (Searchlight Pictures)

6. Carey Mulligan, 'Promising Young Woman' (Focus Features)

7. Zendaya, 'Malcolm & Marie' (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor

1. Chadwick Boseman, 'Da 5 Bloods' (Netflix)

2. Sacha Baron Cohen, 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix)

3. Daniel Kaluuya, 'Judas and the Black Messiah' (Warner Bros)

4. Bill Murray, 'On the Rocks' (A24/Apple TV Plus)

5. Leslie Odom Jr., 'One Night in Miami' (Amazon Studios)

6. Paul Raci, 'Sound of Metal' (Amazon Studios)

Best Supporting Actress

1. Maria Bakalova, 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' (Amazon Studios)

2. Ellen Burstyn, 'Pieces of a Woman' (Netflix)

3. Glenn Close, 'Hillbilly Elegy' (Netflix)

4. Olivia Colman, 'The Father' (Sony Pictures Classics)

5. Amanda Seyfried, 'Mank' (Netflix)

6. Yuh-Jung Youn, 'Minari' (A24)

Best Young Actor/Actress

1. Ryder Allen, 'Palmer' (Apple TV Plus)

2. Ibrahima Gueye, 'The Life Ahead' (Netflix)

3. Alan Kim, 'Minari' (A24)

4. Talia Ryder, 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' (Focus Features)

5. Caoilinn Springall, 'The Midnight Sky' (Netflix)

6. Helena Zengel, 'News of the World' (Universal Pictures)

Best Acting Ensemble

1. 'Da 5 Bloods' (Netflix)

2. 'Judas and the Black Messiah' (Warner Bros)

3. 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (Netflix)

4. 'Minari' (A24)

5. 'One Night in Miami' (Amazon Studios)

6. 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix)

Best Original Screenplay

1. 'Mank' (Netflix) - Jack Fincher

2. 'Minari' (A24) - Lee Isaac Chung

3. 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' (Focus Features) - Eliza Hittman

4. 'Promising Young Woman' (Focus Features) - Emerald Fennell

5. 'Sound of Metal' (Amazon Studios) - Darius Marder, Abraham Marder

6. 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix) - Aaron Sorkin



Best Adapted Screenplay

1. 'The Father' (Sony Pictures Classics) - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

2. 'First Cow' (A24) - Jonathan Raymond, Kelly Reichardt

3. 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (Netflix) - Ruben Santiago-Hudson

4. 'News of the World' (Universal Pictures) - Luke Davies, Paul Greengrass

5. 'Nomadland' (Searchlight Pictures) - Chloe Zhao

6. 'One Night in Miami' (Amazon Studios) - Kemp Powers

Best Production Design

1. 'Emma' (Focus Features) - Kave Quinn, Stella Fox

2. 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (Netflix) - Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara, Diana Stoughton

3. 'Mank' (Netflix) - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

4. 'News of the World' (Universal Pictures) - David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

5. 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' (Searchlight Pictures) - Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx

6. 'Tenet' (Warner Bros) - Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Cinematography

1. 'Da 5 Bloods' (Netflix) - Newton Thomas Sigel

2. 'First Cow' (A24) - Christopher Blauvelt

3. 'Mank' (Netflix) - Erik Messerschmidt

4. 'Minari' (A24) - Lachlan Milne

5. 'News of the World' (Universal Pictures) - Dariusz Wolski

6. 'Nomadland' (Searchlight Pictures) - Joshua James Richards

7. 'Tenet' (Warner Bros) - Hoyte Van Hoytema

Best Costume Design

1. 'Emma' (Focus Features) - Alexandra Byrne

2. 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (Netflix) - Ann Roth

3. 'Mank' (Netflix) - Trish Summerville

4. 'Mulan' (Walt Disney Pictures) - Bina Daigeler

5. 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' (Searchlight Pictures) - Suzie Harman, Robert Worley

6. 'Promising Young Woman' (Focus Features) - Nancy Steiner

Best Editing

1. 'The Father' (Sony Pictures Classics) - Yorgos Lamprinos

2. 'Mank' (Netflix) - Kirk Baxter

3. 'Nomadland' (Searchlight Pictures) - Chloe Zhao

4. 'Sound of Metal' (Amazon Studios) - Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

5. 'Tenet' (Warner Bros) - Jennifer Lame

6. 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (Netflix) - Alan Baumgarten

Best Hair and Makeup

1. 'Emma' (Focus Features)

2. 'Hillbilly Elegy' (Netflix)

3. 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (Netflix)

4. 'Mank' (Netflix)

5. 'Promising Young Woman' (Focus Features)

6. 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' (Hulu)

Best Visual Effects

1. 'Greyhound' (Apple TV Plus)

2. 'The Invisible Man' (Universal Pictures)

3. 'Mank' (Netflix)

4. 'The Midnight Sky' (Netflix)

5. 'Mulan' (Walt Disney Pictures)

6. 'Tenet' (Warner Bros)

7. 'Wonder Woman 1984' (Warner Bros)

Best Score

1. 'The Midnight Sky' (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat

2. 'Mank' (Netflix) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

3. 'Minari' (A24) - Emile Mosseri

4. 'News of the World'(Universal Pictures) - James Newton Howard

5. 'Soul' (Pixar) - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

6. 'Tenet' (Warner Bros) - Ludwig Goransson

Best Song

1. 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix) - 'Husavik (My Home Town)'

2. 'The Life Ahead' (Netflix) - 'Io Si (Seen)'

3. 'Judas and the Black Messiah' (Warner Bros) - 'Fight for You'

4. 'One Night in Miami' (Amazon Studios) - 'Speak Now'

5. 'The Outpost'(Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment) - 'Everybody Cries'

6. 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' (Hulu) - 'Tigress & Tweed'

Best Foreign Language Film

1. 'Another Round' (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

2. 'Collective' (Magnolia Pictures)

3. 'La Llorona' (Shudder)

4. 'The Life Ahead' (Netflix)

5. 'Minari' (A24)

6. 'Two Of Us' (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Comedy

1. 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' (Amazon Studios)

2. 'The Forty-Year-Old Version'(Netflix)

3. 'The King of Staten Island'(Universal Pictures)

4. 'On the Rocks' (A24/Apple TV+)

5. 'Palm Springs' (Hulu/NEON)

6. 'The Prom' (Netflix)

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the 26th Critics Choice Awards will be presented as a virtual cross breed show on March 7, 2021. The ceremony will broadcast on The CW with Taye Diggs hosting for the third consecutive time. It will observe a panel of the moderators recording from a phase in Los Angeles, while nominees will show up distantly from different areas around the globe. (ANI)

