Emma Stone's first look from 'Cruella', Image courtesy: Twitter
Emma Stone's first look from 'Cruella', Image courtesy: Twitter

'Cruella' first look: Emma Stone goes all punk rock as Cruella de Vil

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:40 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): The first look of Disney's upcoming film 'Cruella' is finally out and it features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side.
Disney shared the first look of the 'La La Land' actor as the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.
Walt Disney Studios also unveiled the first look on its Twitter handle, writing, "Here's your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theatres May 28, 2021. #D23Expo."
In the first look image, Stone sports de Vil's signature two-toned hairstyle, gothic dark eye makeup, and a bold red lip. She holds three Dalmatians in the picture, while co-stars Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser can be seen standing in the background.

The 30-year-old actor revealed on Saturday that Cruella will be a "punk rock" live-action origin story for the classic villain, taking place in 1970s London, reported Entertainment Weekly.
Also starring Emma Thompson, the film is directed by 'I, Tonya' fame director Craig Gillespie.
The upcoming flick is the latest villain-focused Disney retelling. The studio previously found massive success with 2014's 'Maleficent' starring Angelina Jolie, who is repressing the role for the upcoming 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' sequel.
Stone is the second actor to take up the role of de Vil for the big screen after Glenn Close played her in the 1996 hit '101 Dalmatians' adaptation and its 2000 sequel '102 Dalmatians'.
In '101 Dalmatians', Cruella kidnaps several litters of Dalmatian puppies for the purpose of using their fur to make coats, and one pair of dog parents set off to save all of them.
Meanwhile, Thompson previously collaborated with Disney on another live-action retelling -- 2017's 'Beauty and the Beast', where she played Mrs. Potts. She also starred as the real-life Mary Poppins author P.L. Travers in Disney's 2013 movie 'Saving Mr. Banks' alongside Tom Hanks.
'Cruella' is set to hit the big screens on May 28, 2021. (ANI)

