Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with forcibly touching woman

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been charged with a misdemeanor count of forcibly touching a woman at a bar in Manhattan, the New York Police Department said on Thursday.

However, the actor was released without bail and will return to court on June 26, reported Variety.

The actor allegedly touched a woman's breast on Sunday at the bar.

Refuting the allegation, Gooding's attorney, Mark Heller said the video of the incident will absolve his client.

Heller who had seen the video, said, "Did not see one scintilla of criminal culpability on the part of Cuba Gooding."

"There's a tape that shows what really happened," Variety quoted Gooding as saying.

Gooding shot to fame with the film 'Boyz N the Hood' and won an Oscar for best-supporting actor in 'Jerry Maguire'. (ANI)

