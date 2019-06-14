Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with forcibly touching woman

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been charged with a misdemeanor count of forcibly touching a woman at a bar in Manhattan, the New York Police Department said on Thursday.
However, the actor was released without bail and will return to court on June 26, reported Variety.
The actor allegedly touched a woman's breast on Sunday at the bar.
Refuting the allegation, Gooding's attorney, Mark Heller said the video of the incident will absolve his client.
Heller who had seen the video, said, "Did not see one scintilla of criminal culpability on the part of Cuba Gooding."
"There's a tape that shows what really happened," Variety quoted Gooding as saying.
Gooding shot to fame with the film 'Boyz N the Hood' and won an Oscar for best-supporting actor in 'Jerry Maguire'. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:59 IST

Hilary Duff updates on daughter's night in hospital

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Hilary Duff's 7-month-old daughter spent the night in the hospital recently because of a bug bite. The little one is doing well now.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:53 IST

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi are the latest actors to join multi-starrer gangster drama film 'Mumbai Saga'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:10 IST

Chris Hemsworth as fat, depressed Thor sings 'the saddest song...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): It seems like Thor has dropped the hammer and replaced it with a guitar. According to a life update on the Superhero, posted by Chris Hemsworth, he has immersed himself into recreational singing.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 08:45 IST

Mexican star Edith Gonzalez dies at 54

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): Mexican soap opera star Edith Gonzalez passed away on Thursday after battling cancer for three years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:32 IST

Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo wish Chris Evans on his b'day

New Delhi (India), June 13 (ANI): As Chris Evans turns a year older today, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo extended their wishes to Steve Rogers aka Captain America.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:27 IST

Vanessa Hudgens to lead 'The Notebook' musical adaptation reading

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Who doesn't remember the crackling chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in everyone's favourite romantic film 'The Notebook'? Ryan as Noah and Rachel as Allie will forever be etched in our hearts!

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:10 IST

Ariana Grande tears up while paying tribute to her late ex-boyfriend

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): American Singer Ariana Grande got teary-eyed while paying tribute to late ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller at her 'Sweetener' concert in Pittsburgh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:37 IST

Dwayne Johnson to receive Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' will receive the "Generation Award" at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:03 IST

Chris Hemsworth cleaned breast pumps for a living!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Actor Chris Hemsworth aka 'Thor' has made a startling revelation about what he did before entering the movie business.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 21:07 IST

Jonas Brothers reveal police called thrice at Joe's bachelor party

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): It seems like singer-songwriter Joe Jonas' has such a wild time at his bachelor party that the police called the groom and his gang three times in the night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:26 IST

Mira Sorvino reveals she's a date rape survivor

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Academy Award-winning actor Mira Sorvino opened up about the time she was date raped and became a "battery victim" at the hands of Harvey Weinstein.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:22 IST

Here's when Parineeti Chopra will start shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic

New Delhi (India), June 13 (AN): Actor Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in 'Kesari', co-starring Akshay Kumar, will soon be seen essaying the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in her next film.

Read More
iocl