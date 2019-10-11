Cuba Gooding Jr. 'indicted' on 'additional incident' in groping case

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. has been charged for a fresh case of alleged sexual assault in addition to the previous groping charge, in a New York City court on Thursday.

The trial for the actor's third-degree misdemeanour, sexual abuse and forcible touching charges began on Thursday. These charges came about after an alleged incident that took place in June where Gooding Jr. allegedly groped a woman inside the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar.

He has now been "indicted on charges included in this docket as well as an additional incident previously uncharged," during the first day of trial, The Hollywood Reporter quoted Assistant District Attorney Jenna Long as saying in the courtroom.

Gooding's arraignment on the new charge will be Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court, according to reports.

However, Gooding Jr. had pleaded not guilty to the previous charge and his legal team too has maintained his innocence.

Earlier in August, the actor's attorney launched a #NotMe movement after a Manhattan judge denied his request to dismiss the sex abuse case against Gooding Jr.

Judge Phyllis Chu denied dropping the misdemeanour, forcible touching and sex abuse charges against the actor for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately at the Rooftop Bar in June.

"The court finds the defendant has failed to meet his burden of setting forth compelling reasons to warrant dismissal," the Manhattan Criminal Court judge wrote in her decision. (ANI)

