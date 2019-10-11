Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr. 'indicted' on 'additional incident' in groping case

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 02:50 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. has been charged for a fresh case of alleged sexual assault in addition to the previous groping charge, in a New York City court on Thursday.
The trial for the actor's third-degree misdemeanour, sexual abuse and forcible touching charges began on Thursday. These charges came about after an alleged incident that took place in June where Gooding Jr. allegedly groped a woman inside the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar.
He has now been "indicted on charges included in this docket as well as an additional incident previously uncharged," during the first day of trial, The Hollywood Reporter quoted Assistant District Attorney Jenna Long as saying in the courtroom.
Gooding's arraignment on the new charge will be Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court, according to reports.
However, Gooding Jr. had pleaded not guilty to the previous charge and his legal team too has maintained his innocence.
Earlier in August, the actor's attorney launched a #NotMe movement after a Manhattan judge denied his request to dismiss the sex abuse case against Gooding Jr.
Judge Phyllis Chu denied dropping the misdemeanour, forcible touching and sex abuse charges against the actor for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately at the Rooftop Bar in June.
"The court finds the defendant has failed to meet his burden of setting forth compelling reasons to warrant dismissal," the Manhattan Criminal Court judge wrote in her decision. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 03:07 IST

When Kim Kardashian's hotel room robbery became inspiration for a film

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): There is no denying the fact that Kim Kardashian is a global name and even a small move of hers can hog headlines. Now, the TV star's 2016 Paris hotel room robbery has become the inspiration for a graphic novel and even a film!

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 02:07 IST

'The Irishman' to now premiere at Los Cabos Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): After being added to the lineup for the upcoming London, Rome and Mumbai Film Festivals, Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' is now set to premiere at the Los Cabos Film Festival in November.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 01:36 IST

Elisabeth Moss in talks to join Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Golden Globe-winning actor Elisabeth Moss is being eyed for a role in filmmaker Taika Waititi's upcoming outing 'Next Goal Wins'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:07 IST

Arjun Kapoor teases fans about 'Mubarakan' sequel

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): If you are one of those, who thought that the first 'Mubarakan' movie didn't have enough comedy, we might have some happy news for you.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 21:59 IST

Special screening of National Award-winning film 'Son Rise' in Delhi

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): Ahead of National Girl Child Day, a powerful gender-rights based film titled 'Son Rise' was showcased here on Thursday at a special screening that was attended by ambassadors and High Commissioners.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 21:21 IST

Bhumi Pednekar thanks Rajasthan CM for making 'Saand Ki Aankh' tax free

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): After the Rajasthan government made 'Saand Ki Aankh' tax-free on Thursday, Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to express her gratitude to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:27 IST

Prince Harry, Ed Sheeran join hand to spread awareness about...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): On the World Mental Health Day, Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran together released a video, with the purpose to increase mental health awareness among people.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:01 IST

'Saand Ki Aankh' exempted from SGST in Rajasthan

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' has been exempted from the state goods and services tax (SGST) in Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 17:34 IST

As Rekha turns 65, here's a look at 5 of her iconic films

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): The timeless beauty of Indian Cinema, Rekha who turned 65 on Thursday started her career as a child artist and has acted in more than 180 films since.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:53 IST

Madhuri Dixit turns producer for Marathi film

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene has turned producer for a Marathi film titled 'Panchak.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:51 IST

'Bala' trailer: Ayushmann's bald character will leave you in splits

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana who is basking in the success of his latest film 'Dream Girl,' is back to leave you in splits with the tale of a bald man 'Bala'. The actor shared the trailer of the laughter riot on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:58 IST

Akshay Kumar poses with 'desi avengers' from 'Sooryavanshi'

New Delhi (India), Oct 10 (ANI): After Katrina Kaif spilled the beans about Akshay Kumar's character in 'Sooryavanshi' with the picture of a name badge, Akshay on Thursday shared a photo of his 'Desi Avengers.'

Read More
iocl