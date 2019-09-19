Cuba Gooding Jr spotted with girlfriend Claudine De Niro at cocktail lounge

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. continues to party despite an impending court date.

The actor who is due in court on charges of groping a woman in June inside the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar was spotted with girlfriend Claudine De Niro at Richie Romero's Gramercy cocktail lounge Hidden Lane, reported Page Six.

"He was in good spirits. He was sipping cocktails with Claudine. They were super close all night and hanging out with a small group of friends," the outlet quoted a source.

The actor and his girlfriend later hit up Karaoke One 7, where a seemingly drunk Gooding sang loudly.

Earlier, the duo was spotted at a New York Fashion Week after-party at Gitano Jungle Terraces.

The star has pleaded not guilty and is set to appear in court next on October 10. (ANI)

