Cuba Gooding Jr.'s attorney launches #NotMe movement

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s attorney launched a #NotMe movement after a Manhattan judge denied his request to dismiss the sex abuse case against his client on Wednesday.

"After fifty years of defending innocent, falsely accused and unfairly prosecuted defendants, I am igniting the 'Not Me Movement' (#NotMe)'," Page Six quoted attorney Mark Heller as saying.

Judge Phyllis Chu denied dropping the misdemeanor, forcible touching and sex abuse charges against the actor for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately on June 9 inside the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar.

"The court finds the defendant has failed to meet his burden of setting forth compelling reasons to warrant dismissal," the Manhattan Criminal Court judge wrote in her decision.

Heller argued in court papers that Gooding's accuser has "certain mental characteristics" that make her likely to fabricate allegations.

Gooding has denied the allegations, and Heller has said that the video proves that the actor committed no crime.

"I am totally confident that when a jury of Cuba Gooding Jr.'s peers assess all of the exculpatory evidence in this case, that he will be totally exonerated," Heller said.

"His case will be a hallmark example for the #NotMe Movement," Heller added.

Gooding shot to fame with the film 'Boyz N the Hood' and won an Oscar for best supporting actor in 'Jerry Maguire'. (ANI)

