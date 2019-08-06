Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson appears to have closed her tooth gap; fans devastated

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:33 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 6 (ANI): The '50 shades of Dark' actor Dakota Johnson appears to have closed her signature tooth gap and Twitter seems to be devastated.
The 29-year-old actor was recently clicked attending the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, 'The Peanut Butter Falcon,' and some keen-eyed fans noticed that something was awry, reported Fox News.
Sure enough, it seems as if the actor got some dental work done, and has closed her tooth gap.
Several fans of the actor reacted over the news on Twitter.
One fan of the actor uploaded a video on Twitter while paying tribute to Johnson's lost gap, with the caption, "rip Dakota johnson's gap-tooth gone but not forgotten."
Journalist Hunter Harris also joined in those people who were seen showing their dismissal over the news. "Dakota johnson's front teeth gap ...... she was the mother i never had. she was the sister everybody would want. she was the friend that everybody deserves. i didn't know a better gap. i didn't know a better gap!" he wrote.
Fellow writer Iana Murray felt similarly the same and wrote, "is grieving over Dakota johnson fixing her tooth gap a valid reason to not work?"
Another fan chimed in to express their sorrow, and wrote, "Logged on to find out that [sic] Dakota Johnson, the only person who should have a gap in their teeth, got rid of hers... please Venmo me during this difficult time."
In 2017, the star appeared in a video for Vanity Fair, in which she attempted to insert various items into her tooth gap, including a credit card, a match, and a cocktail pick, among others.
The video has since amassed nearly three million views on YouTube. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:14 IST

Lena Waithe to produce 'The 40-Year-Old Version'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Actor Lena Waithe is set to make her stint as a producer for Radha Blank's upcoming comedy feature 'The 40-Year-Old Version'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:09 IST

Ben Affleck starrer 'The Way Back' will now release in March, 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): The release of Ben Affleck starrer 'The Way Back' has been delayed and now the film is set to release next year on March 6.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:01 IST

Gemma Chan to join Angelina Jolie in 'The Eternals'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): After Angelina Jolie confirmed her casting in Marvel's 'The Eternals' at the Comic-Con 2019, actor Gemma Chan is being eyed to join the cast.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 08:56 IST

Andy Serkis to direct 'Venom' sequel

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American actor-director Andrew Clement Serkis is set to direct sequel to 'Venom'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 08:56 IST

It's all 'happy vibes' for Shahid Kapoor and squad on European holiday

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor is zipping along on his bike across Europe and documenting his Europe diaries on Instagram.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:27 IST

Kher welcomes move to repeal Article 370, says it's emotionally...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): As Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped on Monday, veteran actor Anupam Kher, a loud voice in the debate over the state, said that being a Kashmiri himself, it was an "emotionally powerful moment" for him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:15 IST

Angelina Jolie says world needs more wicked women

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Actor Angelina Jolie, who has portrayed a variety of women in her long acting career, is particularly famous for bringing one infamous "villain" to the big screen: Maleficent. In a magazine's new issue, the actor insisted that the world needs more "wicked women", an

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:17 IST

Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' to close London Film Festival 2019

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's highly-anticipated film 'The Irishman' will close this year's BFI London Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:55 IST

'Supernatural' ending but Jensen Ackles says journey never going...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): After 15 long years, actors Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and more 'Supernatural' stars are preparing to bid adieu to the insanely popular show. The cast and producers opened up about the looming final season and said the journey is never going to be

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:34 IST

Madhuri Dixit gets nostalgic as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' clocks 25 years!

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): It has been 25 years since Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' hit the big screens. And the film still manages to bring a smile on our faces. The cult classic wasn't a mere film but a rich source of inspiration for people of all age groups. It

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:47 IST

Kevin Smith says 'Snyder Cut' exists!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): The mythical 'Snyder Cut', a version of 'Justice League' which consists of unfinished footage and basic VFX has been compiled from an assembly cut by director Zack Snyder. It's a legend, a lost film that the DC fans can't wait to see.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:28 IST

Kajol receives sweet birthday wishes from B-town!

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): As DDLJ actor, Kajol turned 45 on Monday, a few of her Bollywood friends showered all their love upon the birthday girl on her special day.

Read More
iocl