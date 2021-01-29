Dakota Johnson joins cast of 'Am I Ok?'

Washington [US], January 29 (ANI): Marking the first solo financing effort from Picturestart productions, Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson will be joining the cast of a new feature film by co-directors Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne.

According to Variety, the new project titled 'Am I Ok?' is all set to commence shooting on February 1 in Los Angeles. The star cast includes Johnson co-starring alongside Sonoya Mizuno, 'Coming 2 America' star Jermaine Fowler, Whitmer Thomas, Molly Gordon, June Diane Raphael, Notaro and Sean Hayes.



With the scripting done by Lauren Pomerantz, Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell will produce the project through their Gloria Sanchez Productions, along with Johnson and Ro Donnelly's TeaTime Pictures, and Notaro and Allynne's Something Fierce shingle.

Feig and Lucy Kitada will also serve as producers through Picturestart, as well as Pomerantz. The deal for the movies was brokered by UTA on behalf of the filmmakers.

As per Variety, the film follows lifelong best friends Lucy and Jane, who are convinced they know everything there is to know about each other. When Jane announces she's moving from L.A. to London for a job, Lucy reveals a deeply buried, long-held secret. As Jane tries to help Lucy sort through old patterns and new feelings, their bond is thrown into chaos. (ANI)

