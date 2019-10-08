Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson rings in 30th birthday with boyfriend Chris Martin

Oct 08, 2019

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Actor Dakota Johnson known for her role in '50 Shades of Grey' rang in her 30th birthday with a star-studded birthday bash on Saturday.
The actor was joined by her boyfriend Chris Martin as well as his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, a source told People.
Apart from the special guests, the list of invitees also included Johnson's mother Melanie Griffith, Miley Cyrus, Sean Penn, and Robert Downey Jr.
Johnson arrived at her party with her 42-year-old singer and Moses, his son with Paltrow. The exes also have a 15-year-old daughter, Apple.
"Dakota had a huge birthday celebration and she seemed to have a wonderful time," said the insider. "You can tell that she is loved because so many of her friends showed up. Even Gwyneth was there."
Johnson and Gwyneth can be seen spending time and catching up together as the festivities went into full swing with a band as well as a silent disco where guests could listen to music with wireless headphones.
"Dakota seems very close with her," the source said. "They hugged and chatted a lot."
Martin also surprised Johnson with a birthday cake in the shape of her dog Zeppelin that was decorated with sparklers. (ANI)

