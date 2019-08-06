Dakota Johnson spotted with Chris Martin after breakup

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Actress Dakota Johnson was spotted having fun with Chris Martin few weeks after their alleged break up.

The duo was clicked together getting cozy in the Hamptons as they splashed in the water, reported Page Six.

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress donned a black and burgundy bikini and Martin went shirtless in swim trunks.

Reportedly, the duo broke up in mid-June, with a source telling The Sun at the time, "There was talk of engagement, but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone."

The pair has been linked since January 2018, when they got cozy at a fashion show.

While it looks like they have rekindled their love, Martin was seen getting into a helicopter with a mystery woman in London right after his split from Johnson.

However, by the looks of their beachy rendezvous, it appears Martin and Johnson's rocky patch is over. (ANI)

