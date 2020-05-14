Dakota Johnson to join Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry, Darling'

Washington D.C. [USA], May 14 (ANI): Actor Dakota Johnson might be the next star to join the ensemble cast of Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller 'Don't Worry, Darling'.

According to Variety, the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor is in negotiations to star in the film alongside Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, and Chris Pine.

The film is set in a utopian community in the California desert in the 1950s.

A new draft of the script will be written by Netflix rom-com 'Set it Up' writer Katie Silberman.

The film will reunite Johnson with her 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' co-star Shia LaBeouf.

The 30-year-old actor will next be seen in the romantic comedy 'The High Note' opposite Ellis Ross and Bill Pullman. (ANI)

