Damian Lewis to return to 'Billions' for season 7

Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): Damian Lewis aka Axe is back!

Popular show "Billions" actor Damian Lewis, who left the show at the conclusion of Season 5, will return in time for Season 7, the network revealed late on Monday.

According to Variety, Lewis will appear in six of the 12 episodes of "Billions" that will show in the upcoming season. Lewis co-stars with Guy Pearce in the upcoming MGM+ series "A Spy Among Friends."



Lewis will return in the role of Bobby "Axe" Axelrod opposite Maggie Siff, Corey Stoll, Paul Giamatti, and Lewis.

Lewis' comeback had previously been revealed by paparazzi images that showed him, in character, reunited with his former "Billions" co-stars. The programme is presently being produced in New York.

Here's the logline for next season via Showtime: "In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world."

David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, and Daniel Breaker also appear in "Billions." As for Season 7, Toney Goins (who portrays Philip) has been appointed a season regular.

Brian Koppelman and David Levien are the show's creators, executive producers, and showrunners. Executive producer and showrunner duties are also performed by Beth Schacter. Andrew Ross Sorkin also came up with the idea for the show. (ANI)

