Daniel Bruhl joins cast of Lone Scherfig's 'The Movie Teller'

Washington [US], January 18 (ANI): 'Captain America: Civil War' star Daniel Bruhl has been roped in for Lone Scherfig's upcoming feature 'The Movie Teller'.

The BAFTA-nominated actor, who recently reprised his Marvel role in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', will star alongside Berenice Bejo and Antonio de la Torre in the film, reported Variety.

Embankment Films is executive producing the film and have launched worldwide sales, co-repping Latin American rights with Latido Films. A Contracorriente Films' Adolfo Blanco, Selenium Films' Vincent Juillerat and Andres Mardones of Al Tiro Films are producing.

Directed by BAFTA nominee Scherfig, 'The Movie Teller' sees Bruhl star as Nansen, a European outsider who, via his restraint and diplomacy, earns the respect of the families he encounters at a Chilean mine before embarking on a relationship with a local woman, Maria Magnolia (played by Bejo).



In particular, Nansen becomes a second father to Maria's daughter (played by newcomer Sara Becker), whose unusual gift for story-telling leads her to becoming the poverty-stricken town's resident "movie teller." With the local families unable to afford cinema tickets, the town bands together to raise enough money to send Maria's daughter to the movie theatre alone so that she can recount to them the stories she has seen on screen upon her return, transporting them to the cinema as she brings the tales to life.

The Spanish-language film, which is a Spanish, French, and Chilean co-production, is set to start shooting on March 21 on location in Pedro de Valdivia, in Chile's Atacama Desert.

'The Movie Teller' is adapted from Hernan Rivera Letelier's award-winning autobiographical novel about life among the mining community in Chile's Atacama Desert, which has been published worldwide and translated into 19 languages.

The book was first adapted by Walter Salles and Rafa Russo.

For 'The Movie Teller', Daniel Aranyo joins as director of photography alongside production designer Carlos Conti, composer Fernando Velazquez and costume designer Merce Paloma. (ANI)

