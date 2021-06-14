Daniel Clark recalls acting with Justin Timberlake, Drake

Washington [US], June 13 (ANI): Hollywood actor Daniel Clark, who might be the only person to have acted alongside both Justin Timberlake and Drake, recently shared his experience of working with them.

During the 2021 ATX TV Festival, Clark told Page Six about who was more fun to work with, "When I worked with Aubrey Graham, it was before he was Drake, so it wasn't the same kind of experience that I had when I worked with Justin."

Clark, was barely a teenager when he was cast in the wonderful world of Disney's 2000 film 'Model Behavior' alongside Timberlake, and one year later starred on the famed Canadian teen soap with Drake.



"Justin was already a superstar, so working with Justin was insane because there was this energy around him already," he said, adding that while on the set, Timberlake actually taught him to play the guitar.

He recalled, "You have to understand, I was like 12 years old with a bowl cut. I had no game. No one interested in me and I'm in this trailer with Justin Timberlake and the trailer is literally shaking, moving back and forth, because there are about 200 screaming girls around his trailer, losing their minds. It was surreal, I'm looking at him, I'm looking at the guitar, I'm listening to the craziness outside and I'm like, 'Wow, this must be what it's like to be crazy famous.'"

Clark further continued, "He was so above and beyond all of that and he was already there at that level. I had a lot of respect for him, not just because he was able to look past that, but he was genuinely an amazing, down-to-earth guy and he was doing all of this when he wasn't that much older than me."

As per Page Six, currently, Clark, who is working on producing new projects, had recently reunited with some of his 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' castmates at the ATX TV Festival on Friday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show. (ANI)

