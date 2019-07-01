Daniel Craig returns to 'Bond 25' sets after injury

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Actor Daniel Craig has returned to the sets of 'Bond 25' and resumed shooting for the film after healing from an injury to his ankle ligaments.

Craig underwent surgery after falling during filming for the movie in Jamaica in May, reported Deadline. However, the film continued production during Craig's two-week rehabilitation.

And seems like the actor is now ready for some action-packed scenes! In a recently released behind-the-scenes clip from the London shoot of the film, Craig can be seen driving Aston Martin V8 Volante, 007's preferred mode of transport in the spy franchise. Craig is also seen getting out of the car and walking away.

"Daniel Craig and the @astonmartin V8 on location for #Bond25," the official Twitter handle of movie wrote alongside the video.



It was announced in May that the lead actor would be undergoing minor ankle surgery after he sustained an injuring during the filming.

This is not the first time that Craig, who performs his own stunts, has sustained an injury on the sets of a Bond film. The actor had two teeth knocked out during his first stunt scene for his Bond debut in 'Casino Royale'. He sustained a number of injuries, including slicing off the tip of a finger and tearing a shoulder muscle in his next 'Quantum of Solace'. He hurt his knee during a fight scene for his most recent outing 'Spectre'.

Earlier this month, a controlled explosion during filming injured one crew member and damaged the exterior of the 007 movie stage.

'Bond 25' has had a tumultuous journey. The action flick earlier hit a roadblock following a troubled script process that saw original director Danny Boyle exit the project over creative differences with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, resulting in a delay to the production and the planned release date, originally slated for October this year.

The full star cast of the new film was revealed in April as the production officially began, with Oscar-winner Rami Malek confirmed to play the film's villain. Other new additions include Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Dali Benssalah. Returning cast members include Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomi Harris, and Ralph Fiennes.

The film will be shot in various locations including London, Italy, and Norway. Boyle was replaced by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who is directing the film with a script by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The film revolves around Bond, whose peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter [Wright] from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be tough, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous technology.

The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 8 next year. (ANI)