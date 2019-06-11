Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig to resume shooting soon

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:47 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): It seems that the James Bond star Daniel Craig is ready for action as he was spotted outside JFK International Airport in New York City on Sunday.
According to People, the actor suffered an ankle injury while filming for Bond 25 in Jamaica.
Sporting a casual look, the actor was spotted in jeans, a checkered button down shirt, a black leather jacket, sunglasses and a baseball hat as he made his way through the airport.
In a statement released on the film's official Twitter account, it was revealed that the James Bond actor would be "undergoing minor ankle surgery".
"Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020," the statement read.
About two weeks later after Craig got injured, a crew member also suffered an injury while a "controlled explosion on the set" was being canned at Pinewood Studios in England.
This is not the first time that the actor has got injured on the set of the spy movie franchise. While working on 2006's Casino Royale, Craig smashed out his two front teeth during a fight sequence, according to a report by the Sunday Mirror and as People cited.
He was also injured twice while filming 2008's 'Quantum of Solace' and he wore a sling during the promotional tour after he underwent surgery to repair his shoulder.
Craig told The Telegraph and as cited by People that one of his old injuries got aggravated by jumping around on Bond movies.
"It wasn't an essential operation but if I don't do it now, I could do something on the next movie and rip it out of its socket," he said.
"It's just a pain in the ass, really, and it'll be a long wait before it heals properly," he added. (ANI)

