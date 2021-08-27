Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die' to be screened at Zurich Film Festival

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): The 17th Zurich Film Festival will be hosting the Swiss premiere of 'No Time to Die', the 25th James Bond film, on September 28. The festival will also stage a retrospective of the other Bond movies starring Daniel Craig.

According to Variety, Christian Jungen, Zurich's artistic director, said, "We are extremely pleased to be one of the first in the world to show our audience the most recent Bond adventure. We fought for months to get this premiere and had to negotiate every last detail with the distribution company Universal. Never before has James Bond been in the official selection of a film festival."

He continued, "I am further pleased that the ZFF has succeeded in this coup as it sends out a powerful signal that highlights the importance of cinema. The industry has waited more eagerly for this movie than any other."

"Year after year, the ZFF brings the glamour of Hollywood to Zurich and is a feast for all film lovers. In hardly any other country does the James Bond series stand for great cinema more than in this country, and traditionally Switzerland is thus one of the most important markets worldwide for the 007 adventures. " Emin Soysaler, managing director of Universal Pictures International's Swiss operation, said.

Emin further added, "Due to the pandemic, the theatrical release had to be postponed and now we are even more pleased to be able to present 'No Time to Die' to the Swiss audience at this year's Zurich Film Festival. The wait has been worth it: Bond is back!"



The movie's world premiere will take place on September 28 at London's Royal Albert Hall. It will release in the U.K. and Ireland from September 30 through Universal Pictures International, and in the U.S on October 8 through MGM via its United Artists Releasing banner.

In 'No Time to Die', Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film stars Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. The producers are Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The festival, which will run from September 23 to October 3, will open with Taliban hostage drama 'And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead', by Swiss filmmaker Michael Steiner, and will close with Wes Anderson's homage to journalism 'The French Dispatch'.

Its gala screenings include the world premieres of Florian Gallenberger's relationship comedy 'It's Just a Phase, Honey', and Andreas Schmied's skiing champion biopic 'Chasing the Line'.

Also playing at the festival are Yvan Attal's 'Les Choses Humaines', Ari Folman's 'Where Is Anne Frank', Asghar Farhadi's 'A Hero', Joachim Trier's 'The Worst Person in the World', and Todd Haynes' 'The Velvet Underground'.

As per Variety, the festival has planned tributes for U.S. actor Sharon Stone, Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, accompanied by a screening of 'The Hand of God', and film composer Mychael Danna. (ANI)

