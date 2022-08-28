Danny DeVito gives his take on Colin Farrell's Penguin portryal in 'The Batman'

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): Over the years, several actors have taken the role of Gotham crime lord Penguin aka Oswald Cobblepot. However, Hollywood actor Danny DeVito's strange, hilarious and grotesque portrayal of the character has stood the test of time.

In Matt Reeves' Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' Colin Farrell put a darker spin on the villain.

During a recent lie detector test for Vanity Fair, DeVito shared his opinion on Farrell's performance, saying: "I love Colin. He's a terrific guy. My Penguin was better," according to Variety.

DeVito then looked over at the polygraph examiner and asked, "Was that the truth? It most certainly was. In my opinion."

The Gotham villain was personified by both the actors in distinct contexts, with DeVito embodying Tim Burton's gothic camp style and Farrell operating within the moody noir of Reeves' movie.



Previously, DeVito in an interview with an American show stated that he hopes that his Penguin character extends much more than just a spinoff series and 'The Batman' sequel.

Variety confirmed in March that HBO Max had given a straight-to-series order for the show, which will be a spinoff of Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' movie.

Executive producers for the series include Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell, Daniel Pipski, Adam Kassan and Lauren LeFranc, who will serve as showrunner.

The limited series will be produced by Reeves' 6th and Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Apart from this series, another 'The Batman' spinoff project had been in development at HBO Max, which had been based on the Gotham police force.

However, Reeves later said it was no longer moving forward and instead has morphed into a story set in Arkham Asylum, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

